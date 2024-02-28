O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 9.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000,000 after purchasing an additional 195,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 319,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $437.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $419.36 and a 200-day moving average of $389.27. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $285.19 and a 52-week high of $440.59.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.