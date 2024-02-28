O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 63.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CEIX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 199.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 866.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

NYSE:CEIX opened at $82.92 on Wednesday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $114.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.82.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.77. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 49.80% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. CONSOL Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $159,426.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,919,139.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $159,426.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,919,139.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $333,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $1,176,732. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

