SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Holdings Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,982 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in SAP by 230.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 64.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,160,000 after buying an additional 414,407 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 7,585.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,379,000 after buying an additional 357,521 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,297,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,458,000 after buying an additional 335,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock opened at $189.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.89. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $113.00 and a fifty-two week high of $189.83.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.