Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29), RTT News reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $335.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Down 11.2 %

Shares of HLX stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -130.07 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96.

Institutional Trading of Helix Energy Solutions Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 216.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 290.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

