Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) were down 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 352,781 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,728,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.0074 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,254 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 42,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

