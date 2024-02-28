Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) rose 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 1,101,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,232,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIFR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CIFR

Cipher Mining Trading Up 1.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,492,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after acquiring an additional 177,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 379,931 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,901,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,968,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 564,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.