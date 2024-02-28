Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Trading 7.3% Higher

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.51 and last traded at $15.19. Approximately 1,134,285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,566,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAOI shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Optoelectronics

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 42,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $957,821.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,351 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,748.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,216,000 after acquiring an additional 200,163 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at $7,241,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 43.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,002,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 304,978 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 891,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,232,000 after acquiring an additional 423,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 9,687.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after acquiring an additional 845,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

