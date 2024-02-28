Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Sets New 1-Year High at $198.55

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 198.55 ($2.52) and last traded at GBX 197 ($2.50), with a volume of 9029160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.35 ($2.07).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 250 ($3.17) in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 183 ($2.32).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 171.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 171.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28. The company has a market capitalization of £2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,815.00, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

