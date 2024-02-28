O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TM. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1,563.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 105.6% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TM opened at $238.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.21. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.35 and a fifty-two week high of $238.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

