Operose Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 514 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ePlus by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,721,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,832,000 after acquiring an additional 155,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ePlus by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,094,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,025,000 after acquiring an additional 73,632 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,157,000 after purchasing an additional 27,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,726,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 348.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after purchasing an additional 620,838 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLUS stock opened at $80.19 on Wednesday. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $83.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.23.

In other ePlus news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,308 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.17, for a total value of $103,554.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,430.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 402 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $32,196.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,637.39. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLUS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ePlus from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Sidoti lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

