326 Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Purchased by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 108.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. HSBC began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.3 %

CCI stock opened at $105.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $136.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.49.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.92%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

