Curve DAO Token (CRV) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $71.29 Million

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $685.46 million and $71.29 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token token can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001013 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000608 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Curve DAO Token
Curve DAO Token launched on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 2,083,340,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,597,562 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Curve DAO Token is www.curve.fi.
