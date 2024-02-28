Pax Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 28th. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $207.60 million and $3.77 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 207,754,731 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

