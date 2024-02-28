Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.95). The company issued revenue guidance of approx. $280, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.22 million.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

FLGT stock opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average is $27.70. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $44.09.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on FLGT shares. UBS Group started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Fulgent Genetics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulgent Genetics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,437 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $39,618.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $39,618.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $49,047.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 385,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,617,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,216 shares of company stock worth $672,105. 31.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 318.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 59,711 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 25.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.