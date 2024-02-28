Zacks Research Weighs in on Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a report released on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AAP. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.41.

Get Our Latest Report on AAP

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 7.2 %

AAP opened at $64.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.24 and its 200 day moving average is $59.58.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,953.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at $644,855.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2,226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,352,000 after buying an additional 1,939,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,958,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,550 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,882,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2,716,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 842,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,402,000 after purchasing an additional 842,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after purchasing an additional 754,027 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.