Research Analysts Set Expectations for Align Technology, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Align Technology in a research note issued on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Align Technology’s current full-year earnings is $7.72 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.56 EPS.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.27.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $313.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $280.45 and a 200 day moving average of $275.66. Align Technology has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 13.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in Align Technology by 593.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Align Technology by 94.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

(Get Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.