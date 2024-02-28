BP p.l.c. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BP in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for BP’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BP’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $52.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.14 billion. BP had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.15%. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BP. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BP from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on BP from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

BP opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. BP has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $40.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $100.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. BP’s payout ratio is 33.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth about $607,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of BP by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 79,317 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in shares of BP by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 9,963 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 656,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,233,000 after purchasing an additional 388,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

