Roth Capital Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Camping World in a report issued on Monday, February 26th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Camping World’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Camping World’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Camping World Stock Performance

Camping World stock opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Camping World has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $32.88.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,768,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 25.8% during the third quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 305,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 62,519 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 68.0% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 335,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after buying an additional 135,900 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the second quarter worth approximately $7,221,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.16%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

