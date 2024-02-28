Zacks Research Comments on Fiserv, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FI)

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Fiserv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $8.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.57 EPS.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

Fiserv stock opened at $150.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.14 and its 200-day moving average is $127.74. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $103.99 and a fifty-two week high of $151.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total value of $876,892.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,078,062.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fiserv news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total value of $876,892.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,078,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,900 shares of company stock worth $40,224,844. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $699,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $788,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

