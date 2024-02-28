Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Issued By Griffin Securities

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Griffin Securities lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for TechnipFMC in a research report issued on Monday, February 26th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FTI. TD Cowen raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital set a $30.00 price target on TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.74.

Shares of FTI opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average of $20.06. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.97 and a beta of 1.62.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.72%. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inceptionr LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 26,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 31,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 166.68%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

