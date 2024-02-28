Gray Television, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gray Television in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 26th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gray Television’s current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.31 million. Gray Television had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

GTN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gray Television from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Gray Television to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Shares of GTN opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Gray Television by 219.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Gray Television by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the third quarter worth $41,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Gray Television by 460.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

