Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Cut by Zacks Research

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Marriott International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the company will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Marriott International’s current full-year earnings is $9.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.79.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $249.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.76. Marriott International has a one year low of $153.56 and a one year high of $252.17.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marriott International news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,725 shares of company stock worth $29,367,378 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,982,000 after purchasing an additional 74,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Marriott International by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,793,000 after purchasing an additional 934,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

