Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

QSR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.69.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $59.99 and a 12-month high of $79.94.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 49.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 36.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 117,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,094,000 after buying an additional 31,522 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 16.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 94,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 47.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,914,000 after purchasing an additional 129,713 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,299.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $205,307.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,299.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 414,074 shares of company stock valued at $31,405,529. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.36%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

