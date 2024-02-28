KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KLX Energy Services in a report released on Monday, February 26th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for KLX Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for KLX Energy Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on KLX Energy Services from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of KLX Energy Services stock opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. KLX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $140.14 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $37,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,027.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in KLX Energy Services by 5.9% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,502,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after purchasing an additional 83,140 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in KLX Energy Services by 21.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

