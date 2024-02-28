Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709,289 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,101,000 after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 847,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,618,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $156,481,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $252.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $252.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.34.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

