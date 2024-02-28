Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $241,000 Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup raised Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX opened at $151.89 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.56 and a 200-day moving average of $141.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 761.92%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

