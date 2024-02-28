Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 548 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,388 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

CINF opened at $113.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $122.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.01.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.