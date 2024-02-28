SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stock Position Lifted by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLRC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 54.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in SLR Investment by 6.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 768,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after acquiring an additional 46,760 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SLR Investment by 5.2% in the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05. The company has a market cap of $809.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. SLR Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $16.08.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

