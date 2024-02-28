Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYJ. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 46,686 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,434,000.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $120.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.93.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.