Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 6,932 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,183,000 after acquiring an additional 99,663 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the third quarter valued at $102,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 562,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 63,067 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 36.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the third quarter valued at $113,000.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HYT opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $9.81.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.