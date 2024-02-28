Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $193,000 Investment in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 451,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 232,507 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 101,505 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 436,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 281,440 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,462,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after buying an additional 1,791,273 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 68,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $9.45.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

JBLU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.54.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

