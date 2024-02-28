Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $203,000 Position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 18.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 42,997 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 256,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 77,049 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 24,747 shares during the period.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

NYSE:DMB opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th.

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.