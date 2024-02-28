Operose Advisors LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 527.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.37.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $207.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.66 and a 1-year high of $219.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.07 and a 200-day moving average of $191.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,243.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,243.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,309 shares of company stock worth $5,600,306 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.