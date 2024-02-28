Operose Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 299 Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 10,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 234,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,797,000 after buying an additional 18,465 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 18,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 13.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $157.49 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $117.46 and a 1 year high of $161.57. The company has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 39.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

About Thomson Reuters

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.