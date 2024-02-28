Operose Advisors LLC Invests $39,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,302,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,140,000 after buying an additional 129,194 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after buying an additional 110,314 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $386.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $392.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $364.02 and a 200 day moving average of $319.66.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total value of $185,709.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,054.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total transaction of $185,709.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,054.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total value of $31,418,788.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,965 shares of company stock valued at $43,140,714. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

