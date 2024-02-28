Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 20,362 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,362 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Skyworks Solutions worth $12,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $104.17 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $118.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.96 and its 200 day moving average is $101.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Skyworks Solutions

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.