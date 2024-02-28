Operose Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 111,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $661,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,267,000 after buying an additional 623,974 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock opened at $221.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.29. The stock has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $223.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

