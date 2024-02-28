Operose Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $709.29 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.19 and a 1 year high of $761.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 80.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $644.78 and its 200-day moving average is $551.80.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 45.66%.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.30.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $11,166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 232,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,730,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $11,166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 232,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,730,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total value of $1,578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,109,668.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,423 shares of company stock valued at $103,012,799 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

