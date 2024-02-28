Operose Advisors LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,346,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,264,000 after buying an additional 58,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,041,000 after buying an additional 31,009 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after buying an additional 244,868 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 19.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,659,000 after buying an additional 907,743 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,816,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,820,000 after buying an additional 65,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $83.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $84.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.34 and its 200-day moving average is $71.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.35, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HQY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $199,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,812. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

