PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 21 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.1% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 18.5% during the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.1% in the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.7% in the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,174 shares of company stock valued at $69,582,008 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $787.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $609.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $222.97 and a 1-year high of $823.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $820.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.