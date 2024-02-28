Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 30,368 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,368 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth about $40,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 36.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MHK opened at $115.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $118.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.10.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.10.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

