Trexquant Investment LP Sells 60,175 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60,175 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 44.9% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 67,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 20,874 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,233.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 610,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,192,000 after buying an additional 592,585 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.7% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 253,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,461,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $27,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.6 %

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 103.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 425,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,746,656.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,709 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

