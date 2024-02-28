Trexquant Investment LP Takes $5.39 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 151,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of International Paper by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

International Paper Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.08.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 225.61%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

