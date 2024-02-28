147,319 Shares in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 147,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PARR. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the third quarter worth $40,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 53.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 14.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.97. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.99. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $40.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PARR shares. StockNews.com raised Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

