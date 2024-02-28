Trexquant Investment LP Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 82,060 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.27% of Kennametal worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kennametal by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000.
Kennametal Stock Up 1.0 %
KMT stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average is $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.79. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $30.60.
Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Kennametal Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on KMT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.
Kennametal Company Profile
Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.
