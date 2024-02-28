Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,742,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,648,000 after buying an additional 46,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,223,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,430,000 after buying an additional 19,148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,145,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,933,000 after buying an additional 244,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,449,000 after buying an additional 62,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,155,000 after buying an additional 922,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $175.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.70%.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.