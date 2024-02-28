REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $880.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $25.32.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $885,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $885,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,087.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,237 shares of company stock worth $2,119,851. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

