Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LPRO. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens lowered their price target on Open Lending from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Open Lending from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Open Lending from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $960.40 million, a PE ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 1.02. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 14.71, a quick ratio of 14.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In other Open Lending news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $391,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,179,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,066,784.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Open Lending by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,690,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,611,000 after buying an additional 603,411 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 11.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,297,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,887,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,970,000 after purchasing an additional 838,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Open Lending by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,182,000 after purchasing an additional 807,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. grew its position in Open Lending by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 7,088,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,323,000 after purchasing an additional 658,240 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

