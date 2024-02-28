Oppenheimer Trims Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Target Price to $20.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IAS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.21.

Shares of IAS stock opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.07, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.82.

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $207,054.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,294.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $207,054.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,294.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 20,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $285,660.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,589.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,721,781 shares of company stock valued at $178,129,079 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,042 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 605.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,740,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,429,000 after buying an additional 2,351,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,907 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 137.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,088,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter worth about $25,285,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

