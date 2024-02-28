Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PTGX. StockNews.com cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

PTGX opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.02. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider Suneel Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

